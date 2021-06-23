Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $120.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Hess stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hess by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hess by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

