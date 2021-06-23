Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) shot up 7.1% on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $120.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $90.36 and last traded at $90.31. 69,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,159,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

