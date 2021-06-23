Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

