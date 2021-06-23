Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5,125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87,013 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

