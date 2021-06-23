Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,578.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $506.44 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

