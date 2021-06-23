Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 650 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,286,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.11.

Wix.com stock opened at $295.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

