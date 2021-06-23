Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $139,000 Position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SeaChange International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAC. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

