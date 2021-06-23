Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,525,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,990,000 after buying an additional 92,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

