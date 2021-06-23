Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s current price.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.83. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

