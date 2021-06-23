HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Exicure worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72. Exicure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XCUR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

