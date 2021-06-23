HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $881,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,751,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCRNU opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.