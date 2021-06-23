HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCYP opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

