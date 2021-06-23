HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth about $39,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth about $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth about $7,169,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get View alerts:

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.