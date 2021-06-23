HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $244.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.