HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 15,999 Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DARE opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DARE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

