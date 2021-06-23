HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSKY opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

