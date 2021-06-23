HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GSKY opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
