Hive Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $101.48 million and $9.37 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 424,832,505 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

