H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.