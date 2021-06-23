Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $29.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,291,337 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 691,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

