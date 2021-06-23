Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

