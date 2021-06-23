ichi.farm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

