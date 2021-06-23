IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-3.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.15-3.17 EPS.

INFO stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $111.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

