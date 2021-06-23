IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

