Impleum Price Hits $0.0087 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impleum has traded 104.9% higher against the dollar. Impleum has a market capitalization of $85,676.52 and $2,101.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Impleum

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,995,356 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,410 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

