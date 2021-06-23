Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

INCY stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

