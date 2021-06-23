Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.54

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 1167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

