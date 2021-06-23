Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Vesal Michael Missaghie Sells 13,000 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$130,335.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,165,388.97.

INO.UN stock opened at C$10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.09 and a one year high of C$10.26. The stock has a market cap of C$324.66 million and a PE ratio of -31.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98.

INO.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

