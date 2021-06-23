Insider Buying: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LYRA opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $105.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 427,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 189,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

