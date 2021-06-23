Insider Buying: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Buys 9,134 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Jack King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,237 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 233,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,415,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 112,795 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.