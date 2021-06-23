Insider Buying: Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director Purchases 83,432 Shares of Stock

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director William Charles Stevens acquired 83,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,544.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,307.75.

EDT traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 166,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,858. The firm has a market cap of C$107.11 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19. Spectral Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

