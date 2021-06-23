Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Sells 2,841 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

