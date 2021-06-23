Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Sells 2,841 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ALLE opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.49.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
