Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 2,516 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 117,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 451.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

