Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 856 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EBAY opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $4,345,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

