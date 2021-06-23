Insider Selling: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HL opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,230,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,554,000 after buying an additional 1,673,790 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

