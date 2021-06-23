Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells 402,480 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

