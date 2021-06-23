Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total transaction of C$226,350.00.

Shares of KXS traded up C$3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$153.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,061. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.04. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KXS shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$197.78.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.