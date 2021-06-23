Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells 512 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 512 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $10,035.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares in the company, valued at $41,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.87, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at about $4,410,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at about $671,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.