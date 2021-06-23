Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.