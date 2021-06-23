Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arnold J. Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $120,785.00.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

