Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 2,805 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $248,859.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $88.48. 92,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.