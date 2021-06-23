Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,584,933.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 810,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,630. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.