Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells 718 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.