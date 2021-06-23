Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Sells 1,677 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34.

Shares of SPLK opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,662 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

