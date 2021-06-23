Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 1,422,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.