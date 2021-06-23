Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.66

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.66 and last traded at C$169.12, with a volume of 219788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$166.51.
Several brokerages recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.
Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
