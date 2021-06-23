Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.66

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.66 and last traded at C$169.12, with a volume of 219788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$166.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5699998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

