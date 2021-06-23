Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRG. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

