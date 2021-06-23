Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Intelligent Systems worth $26,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 94.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

