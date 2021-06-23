Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,642 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $126,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 298.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $5,527,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. 92,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

