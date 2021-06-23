Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.90. 39,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,734. Intuit has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $481.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

