Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.91. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 73,440 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 51.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

